BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 195,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,987. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $506.58 million and a P/E ratio of -10.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 283,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Nouveau Monde Graphite at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

