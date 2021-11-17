BMO Capital Markets Cuts Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.11.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$26.34 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$21.49 and a one year high of C$32.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.97.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at C$8,780,577.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

