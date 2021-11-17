BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $103.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

NYSE TSN opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

