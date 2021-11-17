Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Raised to $35.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $44.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services.

