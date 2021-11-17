BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Up 347.4% in October

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 347.4% from the October 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NYSE:MYJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 27,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $16.45.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
