BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Up 347.4% in October

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 347.4% from the October 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE:MYJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 27,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.75. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

