BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.26

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.26 and traded as high as C$14.14. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$14.08, with a volume of 3,132,671 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80. Also, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$82,150.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$419,039.70. Insiders have sold a total of 566,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,307,609 in the last quarter.

About BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

