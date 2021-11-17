Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley Sells 5,000 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$24,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$403,993.34.

Michael Lenard Ridley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 7,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$37,893.75.

BDI stock opened at C$4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$287.39 million and a PE ratio of 39.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.05. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

