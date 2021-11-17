BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after buying an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,882 shares of company stock worth $5,560,204. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.