Bitradio Trading 26.2% Lower This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $96,160.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.08 or 0.00675195 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,635,255 coins and its circulating supply is 10,635,250 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

