Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $165.01 or 0.00273583 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.12 billion and $251.63 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,315.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.89 or 0.00986302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00239016 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00025926 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,899,464 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

