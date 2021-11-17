BIT Mining (BTCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

BIT Mining stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $462.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.80. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

