BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down to $34.53

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.53, but opened at $29.90. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 7,134 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BTAI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $773.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.98.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $109,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

