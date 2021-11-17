BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) CEO Lance Alstodt Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) CEO Lance Alstodt acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $30,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS BRTX opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $132.40.

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

