BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Announces $0.02 Dividend

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BPCR opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £13.27 million and a PE ratio of 14.24. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.98.
About BioPharma Credit
