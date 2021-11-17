BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Announces $0.02 Dividend

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BPCR opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £13.27 million and a PE ratio of 14.24. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.98.

Get BioPharma Credit alerts:

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, a life sciences investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.