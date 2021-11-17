Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the October 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,821. Biome Grow has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.