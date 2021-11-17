BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Position Increased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

