Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biodesix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDSX shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $180.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($31.93) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John Patience bought 8,396 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 50,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $384,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.