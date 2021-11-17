BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 135.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%.

Shares of BKYI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 4,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,143. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.88. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

