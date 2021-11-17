Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.02, but opened at $82.65. Bilibili shares last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 61,851 shares traded.

The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BILI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA dropped their target price on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $2,038,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

