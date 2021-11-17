BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 172.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 324.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In related news, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,201.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,263 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.