Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Down 8.4% After Insider Selling

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares dropped 8.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $40.34 and last traded at $40.41. Approximately 29,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,546,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

Specifically, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $419,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $988,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $665.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.