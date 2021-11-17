Beyond Finance (BYN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $249,271.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $249,271.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 80.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00070044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00092940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,229.05 or 1.00595885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.71 or 0.07007766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

