Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Berry alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 74.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry by 38.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 2,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berry has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $791.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berry will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.