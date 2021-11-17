Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 380.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $333.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.04. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.62 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.75.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

