Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $6,355,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $806.75.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $689.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $724.86 and a 200 day moving average of $726.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

