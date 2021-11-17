Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after buying an additional 376,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 173,644 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.