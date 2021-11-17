Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 282 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 60.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $361.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

