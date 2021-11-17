Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 2.04. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,500 shares of company stock worth $9,661,925. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,539,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 31.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after buying an additional 703,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

