Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 703,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.05% of Berkeley Lights worth $31,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 203.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 2.04. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,500 shares of company stock worth $9,661,925. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

