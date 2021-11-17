Berenberg Bank Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target to 2,800.00

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.65.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

