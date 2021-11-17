Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases 45 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.30. 23,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,683. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $238.69 and a 1 year high of $373.11. The company has a market cap of $236.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.