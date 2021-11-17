Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $289,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,459. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

