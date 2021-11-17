Benchmark Protocol Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002415 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $8,222.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,354,909 coins and its circulating supply is 2,522,402 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

