Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BLPH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,099. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.61. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.