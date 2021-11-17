Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BDRFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,898. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

