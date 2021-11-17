Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Truist increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

KO stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 122,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,419,294. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31. The company has a market cap of $240.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

