Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.21 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

