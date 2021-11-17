Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE traded down $12.56 on Wednesday, hitting $349.45. 24,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $250.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.06.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.