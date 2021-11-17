Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 641 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,886. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $244.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

