Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,841. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $340.07. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

