Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,657 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.9% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

