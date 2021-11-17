Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $28.02

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $27.01. Beauty Health shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 4,680 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). Analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $308,817,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after buying an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,826,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

