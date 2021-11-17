Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Down to $3.67

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.67, but opened at 3.50. Beachbody shares last traded at 3.29, with a volume of 35,289 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BODY. Guggenheim lowered Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 5.58.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

