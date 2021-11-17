Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,938. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. Raymond James began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

