Bavarian Nordic A/S Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 37.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.37. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

