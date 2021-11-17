Barclays Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.94 ($169.34).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA:LEG opened at €128.45 ($151.12) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €128.04 and a 200 day moving average of €126.58.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.