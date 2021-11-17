Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

BARC opened at GBX 195.78 ($2.56) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.70. The firm has a market cap of £32.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 111.83 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

