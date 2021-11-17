Bank of America Raises Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $90.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.