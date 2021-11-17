Bank of America Corp DE Sells 71,325 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $22,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.95%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

