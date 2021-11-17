Bank of America Corp DE Sells 44,668 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $22,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $245,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,596.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

